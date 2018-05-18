The No. 15 Huskies sit at 15-over 303 and tied with Florida, 10 strokes behind leader USC.

The Washington women’s golf team was tied for 10th after the first round of the NCAA championships Friday at Karsten Creek Golf Course in Stillwater, Okla.

“I was proud of our group today for sticking to our game plan,” UW coach Mary Lou Mulflur said. “This is a really tough course, and it played that way today as no one is under par (as a team).”

Sarah Rhee and Rino Sasaki were the top Huskies as they were tied for 35th after shooting a 3-over 75. Karen Miyamoto was tied for 51st at 4-over and Wenyung Keh was tied for 68th at 5-over.

The leader was Wake Forest’s Jennifer Kupcho, who shot a 7-under 65. She has a three-stroke lead.

Stroke play continues through Sunday. The Huskies are hoping to be one of 15 teams that make it to Monday.

Baseball

• Joe DeMers threw his third complete game of the season as Washington beat Utah 7-2 in Salt Lake City. DeMers gave up the two runs on six hits, striking out four and walking one in 109 pitches. Joe Wainhouse, the reigning Pac-12 player of the week, hit his seventh home run in eight games. The Huskies (27-22, 17-9 Pac-12) go for the sweep Saturday.

• Seattle U (32-20, 13-10 WAC) lost to Grand Canyon for the second straight day, falling 5-3 in Bellevue. Justin Mazzone had a two-run homer for the Redhawks.