Olivia Van der Jagt scored the only goal for UW (2-2-1) and she was named the offensive MVP for the Invitational.

Share story

By
The Seattle Times

Washington connected on just one of 35 shots and the Huskies’ women’s soccer team held on for a 1-1 tie with Michigan State at the Husky Nike Invitational on Sunday.

Olivia Van der Jagt scored the only goal for UW (2-2-1) and she was named the offensive MVP for the Invitational, which included a 2-1 defeat against Wisconsin on Thursday for UW.

Lydia Franks scored for the Spartans (4-0-1).

COLLEGE SOCCER

Noe Meza, a sophomore, and Orlando Neto, a senior, scored as the Seattle University men (2-0) were 2-0 winners at home against UC-Santa Barbara (2-1). Josh Adachi got the shutout for the Redhawks with two saves.

Most Read Sports Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

• The Seattle U women (2-2-1) scored a 3-0 home triumph over Portland State (1-3). Emily Zimmer, Leahi Manthei and Laura Hooper scored for the Redhawks while Ariana Romero and Mackenzie Curry teamed up in goal for the shutout, each with one save.

Emma Eddy scored twice to lead Oregon (4-1-1) to a 2-0 victory over visiting Gonzaga (2-1-1).

SOUNDERS FC 2

• Sounders FC 2 (5-16-4) ran its unbeaten streak at home to four games with a 1-1 draw with Orange County FC (15-7-5) at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma. Jesse Daley scored in the 12th minute for the Sounders, making good on a rebound.

HORSE RACING

• Sprinting clear early, Fuzzy Dolphin held off Time ’n Time Again for a one-length victory in the $50,000 Washington Cup Juvenile Colts & Geldings Stakes at Emerald Downs. Fuzzy Dolphin sprinted the 6½ furlongs in 1:17.66 and paid $12.60, $7 and $4.40. Kevin Orozco was aboard Fuzzy Dolphin for trainer Frank Lucarelli and owners Jacob and Karla Pollowitz of Shoreline. Breaking sharply from the No. 2 post position, Fuzzy Dolphin set fractions of :22.07, :44.57 and 1:10.55. Fuzzy Dolphin earned $23,650.

From sports-information reports.