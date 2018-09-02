Olivia Van der Jagt scored the only goal for UW (2-2-1) and she was named the offensive MVP for the Invitational.

Washington connected on just one of 35 shots and the Huskies’ women’s soccer team held on for a 1-1 tie with Michigan State at the Husky Nike Invitational on Sunday.

Olivia Van der Jagt scored the only goal for UW (2-2-1) and she was named the offensive MVP for the Invitational, which included a 2-1 defeat against Wisconsin on Thursday for UW.

Lydia Franks scored for the Spartans (4-0-1).

COLLEGE SOCCER

• Noe Meza, a sophomore, and Orlando Neto, a senior, scored as the Seattle University men (2-0) were 2-0 winners at home against UC-Santa Barbara (2-1). Josh Adachi got the shutout for the Redhawks with two saves.

• The Seattle U women (2-2-1) scored a 3-0 home triumph over Portland State (1-3). Emily Zimmer, Leahi Manthei and Laura Hooper scored for the Redhawks while Ariana Romero and Mackenzie Curry teamed up in goal for the shutout, each with one save.

• Emma Eddy scored twice to lead Oregon (4-1-1) to a 2-0 victory over visiting Gonzaga (2-1-1).

SOUNDERS FC 2

• Sounders FC 2 (5-16-4) ran its unbeaten streak at home to four games with a 1-1 draw with Orange County FC (15-7-5) at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma. Jesse Daley scored in the 12th minute for the Sounders, making good on a rebound.

HORSE RACING

• Sprinting clear early, Fuzzy Dolphin held off Time ’n Time Again for a one-length victory in the $50,000 Washington Cup Juvenile Colts & Geldings Stakes at Emerald Downs. Fuzzy Dolphin sprinted the 6½ furlongs in 1:17.66 and paid $12.60, $7 and $4.40. Kevin Orozco was aboard Fuzzy Dolphin for trainer Frank Lucarelli and owners Jacob and Karla Pollowitz of Shoreline. Breaking sharply from the No. 2 post position, Fuzzy Dolphin set fractions of :22.07, :44.57 and 1:10.55. Fuzzy Dolphin earned $23,650.