Amber Melgoza scored 20 points for the Huskies (3-3) in a game that was tied at 55 after three quarters.

By
The Associated Press

ESTERO, Fla. – In a game tied after three quarters, the Michigan women’s basketball team pulled away in the fourth for an 80-73 victory over Washington to claim third place in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Michigan (5-1) had a 11-0 advantage in second-chance points in the final quarter Sunday. The Wolverines led 64-62 before going on a 6-0 run.

Amber Melgoza scored a team-high 20 points for the Huskies (3-3) and Missy Peterson added a career-high 18 points. Jenna Moser scored a season-best 15; she entered with a total of 20 points through the first five games.

Melgoza — who beat the third-quarter buzzer with a fadeaway shot that tied the score at 55 — finished the tournament with 59 points in three games and Peterson had 44 for the Huskies, who finished fourth.

Senior Nicole Munger led the Wolverines with 27 points while freshman Amy Dilk added 19; both were career bests.

Later on Sunday, 10th-ranked Texas beat Fordham 72-54 for the tournament championship. Sug Sutton scored 17 points to lead the Longhorns (6-0).

Seattle Times staff