Amber Melgoza scored 20 points for the Huskies (3-3) in a game that was tied at 55 after three quarters.
ESTERO, Fla. – In a game tied after three quarters, the Michigan women’s basketball team pulled away in the fourth for an 80-73 victory over Washington to claim third place in the Gulf Coast Showcase.
Michigan (5-1) had a 11-0 advantage in second-chance points in the final quarter Sunday. The Wolverines led 64-62 before going on a 6-0 run.
Amber Melgoza scored a team-high 20 points for the Huskies (3-3) and Missy Peterson added a career-high 18 points. Jenna Moser scored a season-best 15; she entered with a total of 20 points through the first five games.
Melgoza — who beat the third-quarter buzzer with a fadeaway shot that tied the score at 55 — finished the tournament with 59 points in three games and Peterson had 44 for the Huskies, who finished fourth.
Most Read Sports Stories
- WSU band learns Husky fight song to play during Apple Cup after UW bus flips on trip to Pullman
- Jon Wilner: Four thoughts on the Apple Cup, including why UW's win may benefit Pac-12
- The best trash-talking quotes from the Huskies after their sixth straight Apple Cup win
- Apple Cup instant analysis: Three impressions from the UW Huskies' 28-15 win over WSU Cougars
- Sled Dawgs: Myles Gaskin runs wild over WSU in snow as Huskies win sixth straight Apple Cup
Senior Nicole Munger led the Wolverines with 27 points while freshman Amy Dilk added 19; both were career bests.
Later on Sunday, 10th-ranked Texas beat Fordham 72-54 for the tournament championship. Sug Sutton scored 17 points to lead the Longhorns (6-0).
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.