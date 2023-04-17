The Washington women’s golf team finished the first day of the Pac-12 championships with three players — Jamie Hsieh, Stefanie Deng and Camille Boyd — among the top 20 on the individual leaderboard.
The Huskies completed the first of three rounds Monday at Papago Golf Club in Phoenix with a total of 6-over 294, placing them eighth. Washington State is tied for 10th at 9-over 297.
Hsieh finished in a tie for 10th place after carding a 1-under 71.
Deng and Boyd are both tied for 16th place after even-par 72s. Boyd spent a considerable portion of the day either alone in the lead or tied for it. She finished her first nine at 4-under.
Madelyn Gamble was the lone WSU golfer to shoot under par at 1-under 71. Gamble heads into Tuesday’s second round in a tie for 10th.
Note
• Washington infielder Baylee Klingler was selected second overall in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch (WPF) draft by the Texas Smoke. Thus far in her UW career, Klingler has a .427 average with 54 home runs and 195 RBI.
