The Huskies outrebounded the taller Buckeyes and trailed by as few as three points twice in the fourth quarter before Ohio State pulled away for an 85-76 victory. The Buckeyes are coached by former UW coach Kevin McGuff.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The ninth-ranked Ohio State women’s basketball team received a scare from Washington before Stephanie Mavunga took over.

Mavunga posted her fourth double-double of the season, with 17 points and 12 rebounds, to help the Buckeyes to an 85-76 victory on Sunday.

Kelsey Mitchell of Ohio State (4-1) scored a game-high 27 points. The Buckeyes are coached by Kevin McGuff, who coached UW from 2011 to 2013 and had a 41-26 record.

Khayla Rooks, who made 5 of 6 shots, and Kierra Collier each scored 15 points to lead Washington.

The Huskies (1-2) trailed by as few as three points on two occasions in the fourth quarter, but Ohio State eventually capitalized on its size advantage in the final minutes.

“We were terrible on the boards,” the 6-foot-3 Mavunga said.

Washington had a 46-40 rebounding advantage, including 28-17 in the first half. Amber Melgoza and Fapou Semebene had 10 rebounds apiece.

“We might not have a player over 6-foot or 6-1 on the roster, but it’s about toughness and we talked about that,” first-year UW coach Jody Wynn said.

In its season-opening, 20-point loss to Idaho State, the Huskies were outrebounded 46-27.

Trailing 62-45 midway through the third quarter before a crowd of 4,335 at Value City Arena, the Huskies used a 7-0 run at the end of the third and beginning of the fourth quarter to cut Ohio State’s lead to eight.

Rooks punctuated another 7-0 run with 6:51 left in the game to reduce the Buckeyes’ lead to 70-67.

Mavunga made the next four Ohio State field goals and the Buckeyes were back up by double digits. The senior post player also grabbed five rebounds in the final quarter.