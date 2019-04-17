The Washington women’s golf team finished fifth at the Pac-12 championships on Wednesday after shooting a 25-over 877 total at Palos Verdes (Calif.) Golf Club.
Senior Julianne Alvarez posted a 1-under round of 70 in the third round of play to finish tied for eighth at 4-over 217.
USC won the title by 11 strokes at -1 851. Stanford’s Albane Valenzuela and Arizona State’s Olivia Mehaffey tied for first at -4 209. Mehaffey claimed medalist honors with a par on the first playoff hole.
Washington State was eighth at 51-over 903.
Softball
• Morganne Flores hit a grand slam and Taran Alvelo struck out 11 and allowed one unearned run in No. 3 Washington’s 13-3 rout at Brigham Young.
SilentRain Espinoza hit her first homer and drove in four runs for the Huskies (26-6).
Basketball
• The Washington men will not play Auburn next season and instead will host the Tigers in 2020-21, according to a report.
Last year, the teams agreed to a home-and-home series and No. 11 Auburn claimed an 88-66 nonconference victory over No. 25 UW last November.
The Huskies finished 27-9 last season in the second round of the NCAA tournament while the Tigers (30-10) advanced to the Final Four.
Men’s golf
• Washington finished in 10th place at 36-over 1,086 after shooting a 1-under 349 in the final round of the Western Intercollegiate in Santa Cruz, Calif. Jan Schneider tied for 11th at 1-under 209.
• PGA Professional George Mack Jr. of Black Butte Ranch in Sisters, Ore., won the PNW Senior Players’ Championship at Wine Valley Golf Club in Walla Walla with a 3-under 141. He won by one stroke over PGA Professional Joey Carranza of Aldarra Golf Club in Fall City.
Track and field
• Renick Meyer of Seattle Pacific tied one career-best mark and set season bests in two others and has 2,912 points after the first day of the women’s heptathlon at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, Calif.
