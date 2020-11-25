LAS VEGAS – Freshman Tameiya Sadler hit a runner in the lane with seven seconds remaining to help the Washington women to a 61-59 victory over San Diego State in the season opener at the Vegas Bubble Tournament at T-Mobile Arena.

Freshman Jayda Noble made back-to-back defensive stands for the Huskies.

With the shot clock winding down and the score tied at 59, Sadler drove down the lane with a left-hand, cut to the middle of the key and floated up a shot with her right hand that caught the back of the iron before gently rolling through the net.



Sadler’s game-winning bucket was made possible when Noble snatched the ball away from Alexandria Crain with 36 seconds on the clock and San Diego State fighting to take the lead. She capped her impressive defensive debut when the Aztecs (0-1) put the ball in the hands of their best player, Sophia Ramos, on the final possession, but Noble forced a wild shot that missed at the buzzer.

Sadler scored 12 points. Noble had eight points and nine rebounds.

“Both of their guards (Crain and Ramos) have so much experience and both of our guards, that was the first game of their college careers,” UW coach Jody Wynn said.

“I’m proud that we didn’t put our heads down. It would be really easy with a young team to just go, ‘I can’t do it anymore,’ but our freshmen guards made really big plays down the stretch to go along with a career night from Quay Miller.”

Miller, a sophomore from Kentridge High, had career highs in points (19) and rebounds (10) for her first double-double. Junior Haley Van Dyke had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Ramos had 17 points and Crain scored 12 for the Aztecs (0-1).

Washington will play BYU in Las Vegas at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.