The Huskies finished fifth in the Tallahassee Regional, securing a spot in the championships May 18-23 in Stillwater, Okla.

The 15th-ranked Washington women’s golf team clinched a spot in the NCAA championships Wednesday as the Huskies finished fifth at the Tallahassee Regional with a three-day total of 10-under 854 (273-289-292).

It will be the Huskies’ 14th appearance in the national championship and their first since winning it all in 2015-16, when juniors Julianne Alvarez, Sarah Rhee and Wenyung Keh were freshmen.

“This was the definition of a total team effort this week,” said coach Mary Lou Mulflur. “Different players stepped up every day.”

Despite its best round of the tournament coming on Monday, Washington was in the top six of the 18-team field all three days, finishing five strokes above the cut to secure one of the six spots advancing. This year’s national championships will be played May 18-23 in Stillwater, Okla., at Karsten Creek Golf Course.

“I’m excited for these guys to get the chance to experience the national championship, equally for the two who haven’t been and for the three that get to go back,” added Mulflur.

The Huskies were led by junior Sarah Rhee, who carded her fifth top-10 showing of the year and her fourth over the last five events. She placed eighth overall with a career-best score of 8-under 208 (67-68-73).

Alabama won at 33-under 831.

Notes

• Seattle University dropped a 2-0 baseball decision to Portland at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue.

Chase Wells went 3 for 4 with a double for the Redhawks (30-17).

• Seattle University softball fell 7-1 to Missouri Kansas City in the first round of the WAC tournament in Las Cruces, N.M. Madison Cathcart and Kaylee Ree each had two hits for Seattle U (33-22).