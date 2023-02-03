The distance-running crew for the Washington track and field team keeps making headlines.

Last weekend, the men had eight runners with sub-four-minute miles.

Friday, the women broke the NCAA record in the distance medley at the Bruce Lehane Scarlet & White Invitational in Boston.

Sophie O’Sullivan, Marlena Preigh, Carley Thomas, and Anna Gibson ran a 10 minutes, 46.62 seconds to break the record of 10:48.77, set by Oregon in 2017.

The distance medley relay, an event contested mostly during the indoor season, features four different distances on each leg: a 1,200 is first, followed by a 400, an 800 and a final 1,600.

• Also, NCAA silver medalist Ida Eikeng broke the school record in the pentathlon with 4,198 points. Hannah Rusnak scored 4,190 three years ago.

Tips record falls

The Seattle Thunderbirds got the win, Jackson Berezowski got the record for the Everett Silvertips.

Advertising

Brad Lambert scored his second goal in overtime to give the T-birds a 6-5 win.

Berezowski scored twice and broke the Tips’ career goals record with 114. Patrick Bajkov had 112 from 2013-18.

Women’s Basketball

• Washington State’s Bella Murekatete is a midseason finalist (top 10) for the Lisa Leslie Award.

Soccer

• Tacoma Defiance midfielder Christopher Aquino and defender Stuart Hawkins were selected to the U.S. Under-17 Men’s Youth National Team for the Concacaf U-17 Championship in Guatemala.