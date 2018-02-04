Washington lost to Arizona 72-70 on Sunday in a matchup of women’s basketball teams with the worst records in the Pac-12. Jenna Moser led the Huskies with 17 points.
TUCSON, Ariz. – Washington lost to Arizona 72-70 on Sunday in a matchup of women’s basketball teams with the worst records in the Pac-12.
Lucia Alonso scored 19 points, making 5 of 6 three-point shots, for the Wildcats (6-17 overall, 2-10 Pac-12), who outscored Washington 31-16 in the third quarter.
Arizona led by 16 points with 5:08 remaining in the game, but JaLea Bennett made the team’s final field goal with 4:38 left.
The Huskies (7-16, 1-11) ended the game on a 19-5 run, including Mai-Loni Henson’s three-pointer in the closing seconds.
Jenna Moser scored 17 points to lead Washington, which was limited to 33.3 percent shooting from the field, compared with 40.4 percent for the Wildcats.
Henson contributed 13 points and 10 rebounds. Amber Melgoza added 13 points and Hannah Johnson scored 10 for UW.
