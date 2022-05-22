The situation looked dire for the Washington softball team Sunday afternoon.

Until Madison Huskey came up to hit for the Huskies. The right fielder jumped on the first pitch from Texas ace Hailey Dolcini, hitting a towering home run well over the left-field wall.

The two-run homer with one out in the sixth inning ignited a standing-room-only crowd, which saw the Huskies go from trailing by one to leading by one.

Washington ace Gabbie Plain took it from there — with the help of some good defensive from freshman shortstop Rylee Holtorf — and the Huskies held on for a for a 2-1 win over the Longhorns at Husky Softball Stadium.

With the win, No. 13 seed Washington (38-16-1) forced a second game Sunday against Texas (40-19-1), which was scheduled to start 30 minutes after the first game. The winner will advance to a super regional at No. 3 seed Arkansas.

It became clear early that any run would be a pretty big deal.

With Plain and Dolcini at the top of their games, everyone in the jampacked stands surely knew one big hit could easily decide the outcome.

Longhorn fans thought their team got the hit in the fifth inning.

That hit came from Texas sophomore Bella Dayton, the teams’ No. 8 hitter with just three homers and a .267 batting average entering the game. The light-hitting Dayton turned on a 1-2 pitch from Plain leading off the fifth and hit it into the right-field stands.

It seemed like that run might be enough until Baylee Klinger hit a one-out single for UW in the top of the fifth inning, bringing up Huskey.

Huskey’s homer kept the season alive for UW, which lost to Texas on Saturday, putting the Huskies in the losers’ bracket and needing to win three straight games.

They have taken care of two after beating Lehigh Saturday night and then Texas in the first game Sunday.

Washington was in a similar predicament last season, and found a way to advance, beating Michigan twice after losing to the Wolverines the day before.