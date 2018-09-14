Washington closed out its two-day stint in Boise with a third sweep Friday, holding off Sacramento State 25-13, 25-11, 28-26 at Bronco Gym.

The Huskies went 3-0 to win the Boise State Classic team title, including a sweep earlier against Cal State Northridge 25-17, 25-14, 25-17.

Washington (8-2) heads into conference play with a likely Top 25 rivalry battle against Washington State next Thursday at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Destiny Julye closed out a strong week with nine kills on a .500 attack percentage, also leading the team with four blocks. She shared the kills lead with Shannon Crenshaw, who had nine kills, three aces and eight digs. Ella May Powell had 31 assists and 10 digs.

Men’s soccer

No. 9 Washington dominated play in the second half, but No. 20 Portland (5-0-1) made a first-half goal stand up in a 1-0 victory over the visitors. For Washington (5-2-0), both losses this season were one-goal defeats on the road to ranked teams.

Women’s soccer

Host Washington State (6-0) remained undefeated with a 3-1 victory over Montana (1-5-2). Mak Gomera-Stevens scored two goals for the Cougars and Maegan O’Neill had one.

Volleyball

Washington State (9-0) snapped Western Kentucky’s 28-match home winning streak to remain undefeated this season. Scores were 22-25, 25-17, 25-14, 25-23. Claire Martin totaled eight block assists to put her at 426 career block assists, surpassing the school record of Carrie Couturier (420 from 1988-91).

• Playing on its home court for the first time this season, Seattle University powered its way to wins over Tennessee Tech and Idaho State as part of the Redhawk Invitational. The Redhawks (7-4) took down Tennessee Tech (6-7) 25-10, 25-19, 25-20. In the nightcap, a stellar defensive performance and a dominant fifth set led to a 25-17, 23-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-8 victory over Idaho State (5-7).

Hydros

For the fourth time this season on the H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Racing Series circuit, Jimmy Shane, driver of the U-1 Miss HomeStreet, led Friday’s qualifying. His top speed for the San Diego Bayfair was 159.679 mph.

Shane surpassed Andrew Tate driving the U-9 Delta/Realtrac at 157.714 mph, Brian Perkins in the U-21 Darrell Strong presents PayneWest Insurance at 137.490 mph and Dustin Echols in the U-440 Bucket List Racing at 136.773 mph on the 2½-mile Mission Bay racecourse.