Three Pac-12 softball schools made the eight-team Women’s College World Series.

Washington will face one of them, Utah, in its opening game on Thursday in Oklahoma City.

First pitch between the seventh-ranked Huskies and No. 15 Utes is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Washington split four games with Utah this season, including an 8-4 loss on May 12 in the semifinals of the Pac-12 tournament.

In Thursday’s other games in the double-elimination tournament at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, No. 4 Tennessee faces No. 5 Alabama (9 a.m., ESPN), No. 1 Oklahoma plays No. 9 Stanford (11:30 a.m., ESPN) and No. 3 Florida State takes on No. 6 Oklahoma State (4 p.m., ESPN).

Minors

• Mason McCoy’s three-run home run in the eighth inning lifted the Tacoma Rainiers to an 8-7 win against the visiting Las Vegas Aviators. The Rainiers won four of the six-game series. McCoy had four RBI, and Mike Ford was 3 for 4 with three RBI.

• Harry Ford’s three-run homer in the eighth inning lifted the visiting Everett AquaSox to an 11-8 win over the Eugene Emeralds. The Sox hit 16 home runs in the series that they won 4-2.

Golf

• Daniel Campbell of Bellingham G&CC won the Northwest Open Invitational by four strokes at The Home Course in DuPont.