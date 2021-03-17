The Washington volleyball team’s weekend series at Washington State has been canceled because of COVID-19 developments in the Cougars program.

The in-state rivals were to play Friday and Sunday in Pullman. The schools announced the matches will not be rescheduled.

The No. 8 Huskies (13-3) will play Saturday at Stanford. The Cougars are working with the school and county to determine when the team will play again.

Emerald Downs announces stakes

Emerald Downs announced Wednesday it would have 17 stake races this season as its live-racing schedule starts May 19.

The 86th $100,000 Longacres Mile is Aug. 15. The final stakes race is the $70,000 Gottstein Futurity on Sept. 23.

Rowing

• The UW women’s team remained atop the latest Division I Pocock Poll, released Wednesday.

Cross country

• Washington’s Haley Herberg, the Pac-12 champion, was named the Pac-12 women’s cross-country athlete of the year. Isaac Green was named to the All-Pac-12 men’s first team, and Leo Daschbach and Luke Houser were named to the second team for UW. UW’s Naomi Smith and WSU’s Erin Mullins were named to the women’s second team.

Baseball

• Washington State opened a nine-game road trip with a 6-4 victory at Portland. The Cougars improved to 10-2, matching the program’s best start since 2010