Washington earned a No. 8 seed into the NCAA volleyball tournament Sunday, heading into the tournament for the 21st consecutive year.

UW (20-10) will play TCU (16-10) in Madison, Wisconsin on Friday at 2:30 p.m. A win would put them in a Saturday match against the winner of No. 1 seed Wisconsin and Quinnipiac.

It’s the first time UW, which has been dealing with injury issues this season, has traveled for the opening rounds of the tournament since 2018.

• Washington State (22-9) earned a spot in the NCAA tournament for the seventh consecutive year, earning a seven seed. The Cougars will play UNLV (26-4) on Thursday in San Diego at 5 p.m.

Hockey

• Lucas Ciona scored twice, but the Seattle Thunderbirds lost on the road to the Tri-City Americans 4-3.

• Austin Roest scored a hat trick as the Everett Silvertips beat the Chiefs 8-3 in Spokane.

Men’s basketball

• Eastern Washington (2-5) fell 90-79 to the hosts at the Florida International Tournament.