The Washington volleyball team finished a 3-0 run through its Husky Invitational with a 25-21, 24-26, 28-26, 25-12 win over Florida International on Sunday.

May Pertofsky was named tourney MVP for Washington (7-1). She had 12 kills and four blocks vs. the Panthers (2-8).

Audra Wilmes, who had 16 kills, and Lauren Bays, who had 18 digs, were named to the all-tourney team.

Washington is on the road for nearly a month. It has three matches in San Luis Obispo, Calif., starting Thursday before opening Pac-12 play next week at Washington State.

Illinois wins at Salahee

Illinois went 1-under over three days to win the Sahalee Players Championship in Sammamish. Arizona State was second (7-over) and Washington was third (10-over).

UW started the day in seventh and finished higher than No. 6 Texas, No. 13 Stanford and No. 17 Duke.

Arizona State’s Preston Summerhays and Illinois’ Max Herenden tied for medalist honors at 5-under. Washington ‘s Chuan-Tai Lin was fourth at even-par, and Petr Hruby was tied for fifth at 1-over.

Minors

• Luis Torrens tied the game in the ninth with a two-run homer for the visiting Tacoma Rainiers, but David Fletcher’s RBI single in the 10th gave the Salt Lake Bees the 4-3 win. The Bees won five of the six-game series.

• A four-run ninth inning gave the Eugene Emeralds a 7-4 win over the host Everett as the AquaSox wrapped up the regular season with a 74-58 record. Everett hosts the first two games of the Northwest League playoffs beginning Tuesday.

Women’s soccer

• Washington (4-1-2) and Seattle U (2-5-1) played to a 0-0 draw at Championship Field.

• Rajanah Reed scored in the 40th minute as Washington State (6-1-0) handed Kansas (3-1-4) a 1-0 road loss.

Men’s soccer

• Nate Jones scored the equalizer in the 83rd minute as Washington (2-1-2) tied 1-1 with visiting Cal State Fullerton (2-2-2).

• Jeremy Opong scored the equalizer in the 32nd minute as Seattle U (4-1-1) earned a road draw at Gonzaga 1-1. Ben Augee scored in the ninth minute for the Bulldogs (2-1-3).