The Huskies will honor the former national and Pac-12 player of the year when they meet the Cardinal on Wednesday night.

The 13th-ranked Washington volleyball team will retire the jersey of former player of the year Krista Vansant when it plays host to No. 2 Stanford at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

Vansant will be the second Husky volleyball player and fourth Husky student-athlete in any sport to have her jersey retired. Her No. 16 will join Courtney Thompson’s No. 3 for volleyball, alongside men’s basketball legends Brandon Roy (3) and Bob Houbregs (25).

The Washington career kills leader with 1,893, Vansant was the Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2013 and 2014, the AVCA National Player of the Year in 2013, the Honda Award winner in both 2013 and 2014, and the CoSIDA Academic All-American of the Year in 2014. She currently serves as a program assistant for the Huskies.

Stanford (21-2, 14-0 Pac-12) has still yet to drop a match in conference and has won 16 in a row overall. Its only two losses were both against Penn State.

Washington (19-6, 9-5) took Stanford to five sets in Palo Alto on Oct. 19.

Women’s Soccer

• UW’s Kimberly Keever was selected to the All-Pac-12 third team, the fourth season she has been honored. She led the Huskies in goals and points.

Men’s golf

Washington State is 17th after the second round of the Saint Mary’s Invitational at the Poppy Hills Golf Club in Pebble Beach, Calif.

The team shaved five strokes off its first-round score, finishing with a 13-over 297. The Cougars are at 31-over 599 for two days.