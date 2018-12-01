The unseeded Huskies (20-12) upset No. 9 seed Creighton (29-5) in the Bluejays gym in Omaha, Neb., in straight sets, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23.

For the sixth time in the last seven seasons, the Washington volleyball team is headed to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.

The unseeded Huskies (20-12) upset No. 9 seed Creighton (29-5) in the Bluejays gym in Omaha, Neb., in straight sets, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23.

“We knew Creighton was an outstanding team, and I walk away even more impressed than I was watching them on film,” said UW coach Keegan Cook, who has made the Sweet 16 in three of the four years he’s been UW’s coach. “Just the number of times they fought back, especially in that third set, and put pressure on us, really impressed with the program here.”

The Huskies will play eighth-seeded Penn State at Stanford on Friday.

Samantha Drechsel led UW with 14 kills, and Kara Bajema added nine kills and nine digs. Shayne McPherson had 20 digs, 14 in the third set, for UW.

Taryn Kloth had 11 kills to lead Creighton, which had a 21-match winning streak snapped.

• No. 16 Washington State (24-9) beat Tennessee 3-1 to advance to the Sweet 16. It will face No. 1 Stanford on Friday.

Basketball

• Riley Evans scored 21 points and had four assists as the Seattle Pacific (3-4, 2-0 GNAC) women beat Western Oregon 73-68 in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference game.

• Nathan Streufert and Gavin Long scored 17 points each to lead the Falcon men (3-3, 1-1 GNAC) past Central Washington 97-82.

Hockey

• Max Palaga earned his first WHL shutout as the Everett Silvertips beat the visiting Kootenay Ice 3-0.

• Orrin Centazzo scored twice in the second period to lift the Kamloops Blazers over the visiting Seattle T-birds 6-3.

Cross county

• Seattle Pacific freshman Kaylee Mitchell earned All-America honors by finishing 35th at the NCAA Division II championships in Pittsburgh. Mitchell ran the muddy, 6-kilometer course in 23 minutes, 24.9 seconds. She led the Falcons to a 15th-place finishld.

• Woodinville’s Olivia Markezich, who goes to Bear Creek School in Redmond, finished eighth in the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships West Regional in Walnut, Calif. She qualified for the national finals next Saturday in San Diego. She ran the 5K course in 8:21.1.