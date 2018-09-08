The Washington volleyball team split a pair of matches Saturday to finish the Panther Invitational in Pittsburgh with a 2-1 record.

No. 13 Washington (5-2) lost 25-18, 25-13, 25-17 to No. 12 Pitt (9-0), then turned around and defeated Kennesaw State 19-25, 27-25, 25-19, 25-20. The Owls (6-3) were an NCAA tournament team last year.

Samantha Drechsel led the Huskies with 13 kills, Kara Bajema had 12 kills and eight digs, and freshman Shannon Crenshaw played six rotations for the first time and had a career-high 12 kills along with four blocks.

Setter Ella May Powell and libero Shayne McPherson were named to the all-tournament team.

P.J. Fuller commits to TCU

Former Garfield and Nathan Hale basketball player P.J. Fuller announced via Twitter that he has committed to Texas Christian. The four-star shooting guard left Garfield last month to play at Findlay Prep in Henderson, Nev.

SPU men earn first win

The Seattle Pacific men’s soccer team earned its first victory of the season, 2-1 over Point Loma Nazarene in San Diego.

Titus Grant and Travis Swallow staked the visitors to a two-score lead midway through the first half and Lars Helleren came up with a big stop late in the game to preserve the victory and avoid the first 0-4 start in 15 years.

Helleren, a freshman from King’s High School making his third start, charged off his line in the 80th minute to deny the Sea Lions a potential tying goal.

SPU women victorious

Sophia Chilczuk tallied a goal in each half for the visiting Seattle Pacific women’s soccer team, which defeated San Francisco State 4-1.

The Falcons (3-0-1) remained undefeated after successfully converting four of their seven shot attempts. They won despite surrendering their first goal, snapping a season-opening streak of 315 scoreless minutes.

Makayla Sonstelie scored a goal in the third minute for SPU. Megan Moore scored in the 62nd minute, finishing to the far post off a pass from Sierra Smith that traveled across the face of the goal.

Senior Abby Smith was credited with five saves for SPU.

Volleyball

The Washington State volleyball team (7-0) swept through the second day of the Cougar Challenge, defeating nonconference opponent Stony Brook 25-18, 25-13, 25-16 in Bohler Gym. Senior Taylor Mims recorded kill number 1,000 in a Cougar uniform, becoming the 14th player in school history to hit that milestone.

• Jaeden Hooker came through with a career-high 15 kills and Gabby Oddo also had 15 as Seattle Pacific defeated host Simon Fraser 20-25, 25-21, 25-18, 28-26.

Setter Symone Tran recorded her 50th career double-double for SPU (3-6, 1-1 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) with 45 assists and 10 digs. The digs total pushed her past 1,000 for her career.