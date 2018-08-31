The Washington volleyball team defeated Iowa 3-1 Friday night at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The 13th-ranked Huskies rallied from a set down to turn the momentum their way, winning the next three sets on the first day of the Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge.

Washington (3-0) had to match Iowa’s (2-2) determined defensive effort to come out with the 21-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-16 victory.

Sophomore Samantha Drechsel was a strong offensive weapon all night for the Huskies as she had 13 kills and hit .385 with an ace and two blocks. Junior Kara Bajema had 14 kills and added a career-high 17 digs to lead four Huskies with double-figure digs totals.

Freshman setter Ella May Powell had her second double-double in three starts as she notched 45 assists and 13 digs.

Seattle U men win over Cal Poly

The Seattle University men’s soccer team defeated visiting Cal Poly 2-1 off a late game-winner from junior Connor Noblat at Championship Field.

Hamish Ritchie scored the first goal for the Redhawks (1-1).

With the game tied in the 81st minute, a ball over the top would find the head of Hal Uderitz, who nodded the ball to an on-rushing Noblat, who chipped the ball in.

Volleyball

Washington State defeated host Northern Iowa 25-23, 19-25, 25-21, 25-19. Taylor Mims had 19 kills to lead the Cougars (3-0).

• Hailey Gaines had seven kills but Seattle Pacific was swept by Chico State in the D2 West Region Showcase tournament. Scores in the Special Events Center at Fresno Pacific University were 25-17, 26-24, 25-17.

Later, Gabby Oddo recorded nine kills, but that wasn’t nearly enough as the Falcons were swept again, this time by Chaminade. Scores were 25-17, 25-20, 25-13.

The Falcons (1-4) conclude the tournament on Saturday against host Fresno Pacific and UC San Diego.

Women’s soccer

Washington State (4-0) earned a 2-1 victory over host Nebraska (3-1-1). Elyse Bennett scored in the 55th minute for the Cougars, and Alysha Overland scored the game-winner in the 65th minute.

Baseball

Former Washington State pitcher Ian Hamilton was called up to the big leagues by the Chicago White Sox.

Hamilton pitched three seasons for the Cougars (2014-16), earning All-Pac-12 Conference honors three times and finished his career with a school-record 28 saves. In 70 career appearances, the right-hander who pitched at Skyview High School in Vancouver, Wash., posted a 3.60 ERA and struck out 123 in 160 career innings.

• Washington State added three recruits to its 2018 signing class, including Owen Leonard, a right-handed pitcher from Seattle who pitched at Everett Community College this past season, and Dylan Steen, a right-handed pitcher from Spokane.