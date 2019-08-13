Washington begins its volleyball season ranked No. 13 nationally by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

This marks the 16th straight year that Washington is ranked in the preseason Top 25.

Last season the Huskies ended the year ranked 18th after advancing to the NCAA Round of 16,

The Huskies are one of six ranked Pac-12 teams. Stanford is No. 1, with Oregon at No. 11, USC at No. 14, Washington State at No. 22, and Arizona at No. 24.

Washington’s nonconference schedule is perhaps the toughest in program history and the preseason rankings help to illustrate that. The Huskies will play five matches against preseason Top 25 opponents and three matches with Top 10 opponents before getting to Pac-12 play.

In the opening weekend, UW will take on 21st-ranked San Diego in Hawaii along with the Rainbow Wahine, who are in the receiving votes category. In week two, UW faces No. 6 Illinois, a Final Four team a year ago. The next week the Huskies travel will face 18th-ranked Creighton in Omaha, Neb., in a rematch from last season’s NCAA second round.

The Huskies play a home-and-home series against No. 5 Wisconsin in Madison on Sept. 19 then in Seattle on Sept. 21.

Women’s soccer

• Ranked No. 3 in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll, Stanford was voted to win the Pac-12 women’s soccer title by the league’s coaches for the fourth year in a row.

Washington State was slotted fourth in the poll after going 13-6-1 and earning its second-straight NCAA tournament berth. Washington was chosen No. 10.

UCLA and USC were picked second and third.

Colorado was picked fifth followed by California, Arizona, Utah, Arizona State, the Huskies, Oregon and Oregon State.

Rowing

• Seattle Pacific junior rower Gillian Edgar was recognized for the second straight season as an NCAA Division II All-American when the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association (CRCA) released its annual list of awards.