The Washington volleyball team faces a challenging road to reach the Final Four for a second straight season, but judging from Saturday night’s impressive sweep of Mountain West champion Hawaii, the Huskies look well-equipped for the task.

The 15th-seeded Huskies used a dazzling combination of seemingly impenetrable blocks, hard-to-handle serves and a ferocious night of blistering attacks by fourth-year outside hitter Claire Hoffman as UW rolled over the Rainbow Wahine 25-16, 25-14, 25-13 Saturday night at Alaska Airlines Arena.

With the win, the Huskies (26-4) advance to their ninth Sweet 16 in the past 10 seasons. They move on to face No. 2 Texas (26-1) next week in Austin.

Against Hawaii, the Huskies were strong in every phase, with a variety of serves routinely keeping the Rainbow Wahine out of system. On defense, UW outblocked Hawaii 8-4 for the match, highlighted in the second set by a eye-popping sequence when recorded four points in a five-point run were punctuated by UW blocks.

Hoffman, meanwhile, was a nonstop force, recording 20 kills on a .436 hitting percentage. Through the first two sets he had just one error and 14 kills on 25 swings.

Samantha Drechsel added 11 kills (and hit .417, with just one error on 24 attacks). Martin Grote finished with one solo block and five block assists.

Washington hit .387 for the patch (to Hawaii’s .134) and recorded 10 aces, four served up by Shannon Crenshaw, Hoffman and Drechsel had a pair each. Libero Lauren Bays, who sent Hawaii chasing after her crazy mix of serves, had 10 digs, two less than All-American setter Ella May Powell, who dished out 34 assists.

The Huskies, the Pac-12 champions who reached last season’s Final Four, advance to play in what most observers agree is the most talent-loaded regional in the tournament.

In addition to No. 2 seed Texas, the Big 12 champion, the field also includes No. 10 Nebraska (five-time national champion, second-place finisher in the tough Big Ten, longtime UW postseason nemesis). It also included the defending national champion, SEC champ Kentucky, but the Wildcats lost 3-1 to unseeded Illinois, a team UW defeated on the road in September.