Facing a tough opponent, the Washington volleyball team absorbed a tough loss.

A young, athletic Illinois squad, the fifth-place finisher in the Big Ten, used an intense defensive effort to rally from a 2-1 deficit and defeat the eighth-seeded Huskies 3-2 in a second-round match of the NCAA tournament Saturday night in front of 3,048 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The Illinois win, 25-22, 17-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-9, ends Washington’s five-year stretch of qualifying for a tournament regional (round of 16). The Fighting Illini (23-10) will advance to face unseeded Michigan State in a regional semifinal hosted by top seed Penn State.

Pushed to a fifth set, the Huskies (25-8) led 2-1, fell behind 12-5 but cut the deficit to 12-8 on three straight Kara Bajema kills, Their postseason hopes ended on a 3-1 Illinois run.

Bajema led UW with a season-high 26 kills. Carly DeHoog had 17 and Courtney Schwan recorded 14.

The Huskies struggled to pass effectively early in the first set, falling behind 16-9. Using six kills by Schwan, five from Bajema and three blocks in four points, UW cut the margin to 24-22 but had no answer for Jacqueline Quade’s sixth kill of the set.

In a nail-biting third set, UW broke out to a 14-10 lead after four straight Illinois attack errors and traded points until 21-17 when the Illini cut it to 21-20 after a timeout. That led UW coach Keegan Cook to call one of his own and, along with an ace by senior libero Tia Scambray, the fifth-year senior hammered home three kills to close it out. DeHoog had seven kills in the set on 10 error-free swings.

Washington trailed 5-1 in the second set, prompting Cook to insert sophomore middle blocker Avie Niece into the lineup. Niece recorded a kill on her first touch as part of a 4-0 run that gave UW its first lead of the night, 9-8.

At 14-14, UW went on another 4-0 run that included two floor-pounding kills by Schwan. The Huskies, needing to maintain their newfound momentum, closed the set with a 7-3 streak that included three kills by Bajema, one a cannon blast from the back row that ignited the crowd. Bajema had eight kills for the set and Niece had four on four swings as the Huskies hit .500.

UW opened the fourth set with a 4-1 lead and was still up 13-10 when Illinois suddenly cranked up its defensive intensity, digging nearly every attack the Huskies fired over the net. UW committed 10 errors in the set, hitting just .048, and watched the Illini finish the set on a 10-1 run.