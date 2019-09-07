The No. 16 Washington volleyball team subdued Iowa 33-31, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23 on Saturday to finish 2-0 at the Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge in Iowa City, Iowa, before 1,788 fans.

Samantha Drechsel had 16 kills and hit .406 for UW (4-1). Kara Bajema had 15 kills and 13 digs and was named tournament co-MVP after her big Friday night when UW came back to beat No. 5 Illinois in five sets. Avie Niece was also named to the all-tournament team.

Horse racing

Trainer Frank Lucarelli swept the first five races on an eight-race card while breaking the season record for most wins at Emerald Downs with 67.

Gentle Prince and jockey Javier Matias capped the remarkable run with a narrow victory in the fifth race, giving Lucarelli his 67th victory in 59 days and eclipsing the mark of 66 wins set by Tim McCanna in 2008 and Jeff Metz in 2015.

The five straight wins are a track record for one card and also tied the track and state record for most wins by a trainer in a day.

Women’s pro soccer

The Reign (8-5-6, 30 points) defeated the Orlando Pride 3-1 at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma in a game delayed by the severe weather in the region. Some lights in the stadium were knocked out in the 23rd minute and the game was halted with the Reign ahead 3-0. Darian Jenkins scored two goals for the Reign and Bev Yanez had one.

Volleyball

Seattle University won a five-set thriller over Holy Cross 25-19, 20-25, 23-25, 25-21,15-7 at the Holly Young Invitational in Durham, N.H. Rachel Stark notched a match-high 17 kills for the Redhawks (4-2). Tijana Milojevic had 18 digs and four aces.

• Washington State (5-1) concluded the North Portland Marriott Invite with a 27-25, 25-17, 25-18 sweep of Idaho (2-4). Charity Bradley had 11 kills and and was named tourney MVP. Jocelyn Urias had 11 kills and five blocks.

• Seattle Pacific (1-3) dropped two matches at the Seaside Invitational in San Diego, losing to San Francisco State 17-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-12, and losing to host Point Loma Nazarene 25-21, 22-25, 25-17, 25-15.

SPU soccer

Dixie State rallied for a 2-1 nonconference women’s overtime victory over Seattle Pacific (0-2-0) in St. George, Utah. Claire Neder scored in the ninth minute for SPU’s first goal of the season.

• The Seattle Pacific men’s home game against Chico State at Interbay Stadium was canceled due to severe weather.