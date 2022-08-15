The Washington Huskies will open the season ranked eighth in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason rankings, released Monday.

Washington, which finished last season 12th in the rankings, is the highest of six Pac-12 teams in the rankings. Washington State received votes but did not make the rankings. Nebraska was No. 1.

The Huskies, who were voted the preseason Pac-12 favorite by the conference’s coaches, have been ranked in the preseason every year but one since 2003.

Washington opens the season at Arkansas on Aug. 26.

Soccer

• The Washington State women are ranked No. 19 in the TopDrawerSoccer.com preseason poll, released Monday. It’s the highest preseason ranking for the Cougars. WSU was No. 20 in the United Soccer Coaches poll, released earlier this month.

• OL Reign announced that it has acquired $125,000 in allocation money from Orlando Pride in exchange for forward Ally Watt. Watt was acquired in a trade with North Carolina at the end of 2020. She made three starts in 18 appearances in regular-season play for the Reign.