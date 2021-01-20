The Washington volleyball team was picked to finish second in the Pac-12 this season by the conference coaches on Wednesday.

Utah was picked as the clear favorite in the Pac-12 by the coaches, who put Stanford, the defending national champions, third.

Washington had three players named to the preseason all-Pac-12 team Wednesday. Lauren Sanders, Samantha Drechsel and Ella May Powell were selected by the Pac-12 coaches.

The Huskies start the season Friday at home against Arizona State.

Washington State was picked to finish sixth and placed Magda Jehlarova on the preseason all-conference team.

The Cougars host Oregon on Friday.

Seattle U hits COVID issues

The Seattle U men’s basketball team will not play its Western Athletic Conference games at Tarleton State on Friday or Saturday because of COVID-19 protocols.

The games have not been rescheduled, but they could be if a common date is found.

The Seattle U schedule also lists home games against Chicago State on Jan. 29-30 as canceled.

Seattle U’s game last Saturday at Utah State was also canceled because of COVID-10 protocols. That game was the first this season the Redhawks (7-6) have had impacted by the coronavirus.

More basketball

• Kelton Samore scored 25 points as the Seattle Pacific (1-2) men rallied from down 21 points at halftime to beat Saint Martin’s 91-81 in Lacey.

The Falcons hit 70 percent from the floor in the second half to rally.

Samore was 10 of 12 from the field and had nine rebounds.

Alex Schumacher scored 20 to lead the Saints (0-2).