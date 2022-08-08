Washington was picked as the preseason favorite in the Pac-12 volleyball coaches poll released Monday.

The Huskies’ trio of returning All-Americans were named to the preseason all-conference team.

The Huskies have won the last two Pac-12 titles and are picked to finish first for the second consecutive year.

Marin Grote, Claire Hoffman and Ella May Powell were named to the preseason team.

Washington State was pixed to finish sixth.

Magda Jehlarova and Pia Timmer were named to the preseason team for the Cougars.

Longacres field named

Twenty-one horse, including defending champion Background, were nominated for Sunday’s Longacres Mile at Emerald Downs.

Background will try to join Amble In, Simply Majestic, Trooper Seven, and Stryker Phd as a two-time winner.

The Longacres mile field:

• Background, Mike Puhich; Complicate, Ken Person; El Alto Hombre, Liz Kowalski; Fantastic Day, Jorge Rosales; Five Star General, Doris Harwood; Hard to Deny, C Stenslie, P Deraitus Niccolo Troiani; Huge Bigly, Blaine Wright; Kingmeister, Robert Meeking; Majestic Eagle, Neil Drysdale; Missed the Boat, Candi Cryderman; Muncey, Howard Belvoir; Papa’s Golden Boy, Vince Gibson; Porter Gent, Edgar Mendoza; Princess of Cairo, Mike Puhich; Rocky Tough, Candi Cryderman; Slew’s Tiz Whiz, Tom Wenzel; Spittin Image, Candi Cryderman; Take Charge Deputy, Candi Cryderman; Top Executive, Blaine Wright; Torpedo Away, Blaine Wright; Unmachable, Jack McCartney.

Football

• Eastern Washington was ranked No. 13 in the nation in FCS preseason rankings. It’s the highest ranking for the Eagles who were 15th and 18th in other rankings. EWU was picked to finish sixth in Big Sky Conference preseason poll by coaches and media.