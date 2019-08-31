No. 13 Washington beat No. 21 San Diego Saturday at the Rainbow Wahine Classic in Honolulu, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 29-27.

Kara Bajema led UW (2-0) with 22 kills.

More volleyball

• No. 22 Washington State (2-1) went 2-1 at the JMU Inviational in Harrisonburg, Va. WSU lost to Iowa 25-19, 25-19, 25-22 and beat Stony Brook 25-12, 25-15, 25-21 Saturday.

Rowing

• Two more former Huskies earned spots in the 2020 Olympics at the World Rowing Championships in Linz-Ottensheim, Austria. Canadian Conlin McCabe and Italian Chiara Ondoli earned trips with their finishes in B finals in the men’s pair and women’s quad sculls. Another UW alum, Danielle Hansen, won a silver medal in the para-rowing mixed four.

Hockey

• Jared Davidson scored with 18 seconds left in a preseason game against the Tri-City Americans at Angel of the Winds Arena to give the Seattle Thunderbirds a 4-3 win

• In the same event, the Everett Silvertips beat the Spokane Chiefs 5-3.