Lauren Sanders had nine kills, three blocks and two aces as the No. 11 Washington volleyball team won at Arizona on Friday night, 25-21, 25-20, 29-27.

Samantha Drechsel added seven kills, five blocks and two aces for the Huskies (2-1), who play the Wildcats again Saturday. Sofia Maldonado Diaz had 14 kills for the Wildcats (0-3).

UW baseball unveils schedule

The Washington baseball team announced its schedule for the 2021 season.

The Huskies will open the season Feb. 19 in Houston against Houston Baptist, part of three-game series against three teams. UW will also play Rice and Little Rock.

UW will open Pac-12 play March 19 vs. USC.

• Washington State opens its season Feb. 19 at UC Davis.

Women’s basketball

• Seattle U rallied in the third quarter to grab a road win against Chicago State, 70-57. Georgia Kehoe had 18 points, five rebounds and three blocks to lead the Redhawks (7-7, 3-2 WAC), and Bree Calhoun added 14 points and nine assists. Ana Haklicka had 13 points to lead Chicago (0-6, 0-3).

• Lexi Mitchell scored 14 points as College of Idaho (4-8) beat Seattle Pacific at home, 51-42. Ashley Alter scored 11, the only player in double figures for the Falcons (3-3).