STANFORD, Calif. — Washington made too many mistakes Friday afternoon to handle eighth-seeded Penn State in a 26-24, 25-21, 25-21 sweep in a women’s volleyball Sweet 16 match at Stanford University.
The Huskies (20-13) ended their season with an array of service and hitting errors despite leading the third set 17-12. The Nittany Lions’ rallied from five down behind the hitting of Taylor Leath and serving of Kendall White and Tori Gorrell.
Kara Bajema led Washington with 13 kills in 36 attempts.
Penn State (26-7) advances to the regional final Saturday night against Washington State or top-seeded Stanford, which play in the second game.
