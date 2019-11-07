Washington swept Oregon 25-19, 26-24, 25-20 on Thursday night in a Pac-12 women’s volleyball match in Eugene. Kara Bajema had 17 kills for the Huskies (18-5, 9-4 Pac-12) and Samantha Drechsel had 10. Ella May Powell had 30 assists and 10 digs.

UW men’s soccer falls

Despite first-half goals from Gio Miglietti and Blake Bodily, Washington surrendered a pair of second-half goals to California (7-5-3, 3-3-2 Pac-12) in a 3-2 loss at Husky Soccer Stadium.

The UW men (14-2, 7-1) saw their 10-game winning streak come to an end and suffered their first defeat in conference play.

More volleyball

Gabby Oddo and Maddie Batiste each had 11 kills, and Oddo came up with the 1,000th dig of her career to reach the “triple thousand” of kills, points and digs, but fourth-ranked Western Washington (22-1, 14-1) still had the upper hand, sweeping the Falcons (11-12, 8-7) in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference match. Scores in Brougham Pavilion were 25-20, 25-17, 25-11 as SPU’s season-high six-match winning streak was halted.

The only two other Falcons to pull off the triple thousand were Stephanie Huffman from 1997-2000 and Leilani Kamahoahoa from 1998-2001.

Women’s soccer

Dayana Diaz scored the first goal and initiated the second for seventh-ranked Western Washington, which completed its GNAC slate with a perfect record after a 2-0 victory over Seattle Pacific at Interbay Stadium. The regular-season-champion Vikings (16-2) completed the conference campaign with a 12-0 record. They have outscored GNAC opponents by a combined 45-3 margin.

SPU (10-7, 8-3) lost for just the second time in seven outings.

Football

Washington State sophomore kicker Blake Mazza was named a Lou Groza Award semifinalist. Mazza is one of 20 kickers up for the award given to the nation’s top collegiate place-kicker.

Mazza entered the week tied for seventh in the country in PAT (41-41) and tied for No. 11 in points (80). Mazza is 13 for 13 on field-goal attempts.