INDIANAPOLIS – For the second time in three years, Washington has swept its way to the NCAA women’s rowing national championship.

The Huskies used a thrilling late rally in the Varsity Eight grand final, then came back with victories in the Second Varsity Eight and the Varsity Four grand finals to finish with 132 and claim the title Sunday at the Indianapolis Rowing Center

It marked only the second time in the 23-year history of the event a school has swept all three races. The first came in 2017 by the Huskies.

This marks the fifth NCAA title in Washington’s history. The Huskies also won in 1997, 1998 and 2001. Washington finished as runner-up to California a year ago. Texas finished second and Michigan third.

The key to the victory came in the Varsity Eight, the first race of the day, as the Huskies, guided by coxswain Marley Avritt came into the championships as the fourth seed, then won its semifinal race on Saturday.

Sunday, in the Grand Final, the Huskies started in lane five and started slowly. Michigan and Texas set the pace in a tightly bunched field, while Washington trailed the entire field midway through the race.

Over the final 500 meters, however, Washington powered its way forward and passed Texas (which had taken the lead with 500 left) to get the win in 6:07.28. The Longhorns finished in 6:07.97.

Contrary to the Varsity Eight, Washington came into the finals as the top seed in the Second Eight and the Fours and maintained that level Sunday after winning both race in Saturday’s semifinal round.

Texas again proved to be the toughest competition in the Second Eight, holding a seven-seat lead half way home. The Huskies, with coxswain Amanda Durkin, again proved the strongest down the stretch, pretty much pulling even with 500 meters left, then going on to win in 6:11.26. Texas came in at 6:12.32.

The Fours race wasn’t as tight. Stanford led early, but by the 1,500-meter mark, the Huskies established a lead it didn’t relinquish.

The Four, with coxswain Dana Brooks, finished in 6:52.45, with Stanford coming in a 6:55.64.