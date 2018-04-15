The Huskies beat Oregon and fell to Stanford on the final day of the two-day tournament, which was held a cold and windy Alki Beach.

Amid the wind and the cold at Alki Beach, the shouts and cheers of a frigid group of athletes and fans could be heard for blocks, as the first Pac-12 North Invitational beach volleyball tournament finished Sunday afternoon.

After beating No. 14 California 3-2 and falling to two-time defending NCAA champion USC 4-1 on Saturday, the Washington Huskies split their second-day matches as well, beating Oregon 5-0 and losing to No. 13 Stanford 4-1.

Any sort of cold-weather advantage that Washington would possess over the California schools was mitigated by the wind that whipped through the courts, chilling the onlookers and athletes alike, and making the ball wobble in the air.

“We’re used to playing in the cold,” Washington coach Steve Whitaker said. “But the wind is a factor, and we all have to play in it. It might give us a little bit of an advantage because we’re used to the cold, but at the same time, everybody else has to do it too.”

Beach volleyball is still relatively new to the college scene, as it only became an NCAA-sanctioned event in 2016. The team that won the first two NCAA titles, fourth-ranked USC, went 3-1 this weekend as California beat the Trojans on Sunday 3-2.

Most of Washington’s players are crossovers from the indoor team, but Jordan Anderson, who transferred from UCLA, and Kimmy Gardiner, who transferred from Oklahoma, play beach exclusively.

“Indoors is so much faster,” Anderson said. “You see a lot more hitting, a lot of digging, a lot of long rallies. Whereas on the beach, there is only two people. It’s more about placement. It’s a slower game, but it requires a lot more skill.”

Anderson and Gardiner comprise the No. 1 team for UW. The pair won their first match on Sunday against Oregon 2-0 and dropped their match to Stanford in straight sets.

“We are going to end on a really high note overall, no matter the record,” Gardiner said. “We keep jelling as it gets closer to the bigger tournaments. We’re on that track to peak at the end, which is our goal.”

The Pac-12 North Invitational followed the Pac-12 South Invitational in late March. The results from the tournaments will determine the seeding for the Pac-12 Tournament, which is April 26-28 at Stanford.

With the tournament fast approaching, the UW (10-11) is 5-5 in its past 10 matches, and have lost 4 of 7.

“It takes a little while to get your sand legs” Whitaker said, “It takes a little bit to get back in the rhythm of beach games. We usually reach our peak at the end of the season. We focus on the issue of trying to get one percent better every day. It shows in our play.”