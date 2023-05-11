The No. 5 Washington softball team won its first game at the inaugural Pac-12 tournament on Thursday, beating Oregon State (38-11) in Tucson, Ariz., 1-0.
Ruby Meylan improved to 16-5 for UW (38-11) with her seventh shutout of the season. She gave up three hits and a walk and struck out one.
Jadelyn Allchin scored the only run with a solo homer to lead off the second inning.
UW advances to the semifinals and will play Utah on Friday at 4:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
Seattle U wins
Seattle U upset top-seeded Utah Tech (34-17) at the WAC softball tournament in Phoenix 3-0.
Stefanie Madrigal threw a complete game for the Redhawks (35-18), who will play second-seeded Grand Canyon on Friday at 1 p.m.
Madrigal improved to 18-9 after scattering five hits. She struck out none and walked none.
Mekenzie Madokoro had a two-run double and Olivia Viggiano scored on a wild pitch for Seattle U.
Minors
• The Tacoma Rainiers were held to four hits in a 4-1 loss to the visiting Reno Aces.
• The visiting Vancouver Canadiens scored nine runs over the first four innings and held the Everett AquaSox to three hits in a 13-1 win.
Swimming
• Washington State women’s swimmers Noelle Harvey and Emily Lundgren have been selected to represent the United States this summer at the World University Games in China.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.