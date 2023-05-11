The No. 5 Washington softball team won its first game at the inaugural Pac-12 tournament on Thursday, beating Oregon State (38-11) in Tucson, Ariz., 1-0.

Ruby Meylan improved to 16-5 for UW (38-11) with her seventh shutout of the season. She gave up three hits and a walk and struck out one.

Jadelyn Allchin scored the only run with a solo homer to lead off the second inning.

UW advances to the semifinals and will play Utah on Friday at 4:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

Seattle U wins

Seattle U upset top-seeded Utah Tech (34-17) at the WAC softball tournament in Phoenix 3-0.

Stefanie Madrigal threw a complete game for the Redhawks (35-18), who will play second-seeded Grand Canyon on Friday at 1 p.m.

Madrigal improved to 18-9 after scattering five hits. She struck out none and walked none.

Mekenzie Madokoro had a two-run double and Olivia Viggiano scored on a wild pitch for Seattle U.

Minors

• The Tacoma Rainiers were held to four hits in a 4-1 loss to the visiting Reno Aces.

• The visiting Vancouver Canadiens scored nine runs over the first four innings and held the Everett AquaSox to three hits in a 13-1 win.

Swimming

• Washington State women’s swimmers Noelle Harvey and Emily Lundgren have been selected to represent the United States this summer at the World University Games in China.