For the first time this season, the fourth-ranked Washington softball team lost at home, falling 7-2 in nine innings Friday night to second-ranked Oregon.

The game was knotted 2-2 from the sixth inning on before five runs in the ninth gave Oregon (39-7, 13-3 Pac-12) the win.

Washington (41-6, 12-6) has lost four consecutive games.

Taran Alvelo (21-4) took the loss, yielding 11 hits and the seven earned runs. Alvelo managed eight strikeouts, getting her 22nd complete game in 23 starts this season.

Singles by Taryn Atlee and Trysten Melhart in the third gave the Huskies an early 1-0 lead. Atlee stole second after her single, then scored on Melhart’s 150th career hit.

Oregon took a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning, but Washington responded immediately. Sis Bates doubled over the center fielder’s head, then took third on a groundout. On an 0-2 count, the ball bounded away from the catcher, allowing Bates to race home and tie it 2-2.

In the ninth, a throwing error gave Oregon a 3-2 lead. After a bunt hit, DJ Sanders hit a grand slam.

Baseball

Washington pounded five Washington State pitchers for 16 hits in a 15-2 rout to open a three-game series at Husky Ballpark. Mason Cerrillo and Nick Kahle each went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two runs batted in for the Huskies (19-18, 10-6 Pac-12). Lucas Knowles (3-4) pitched 62/3 innings, allowing six hits and two runs. Justin Harrer hit a two-run homer for the Cougars (13-22, 5-11).

• Cal State Bakersfield defeated Seattle University 7-5 in the opener of a Western Athletic Conference series at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue. The Redhawks (27-12, 8-5) stranded 12 on base while also committing three errors in the eighth as the Roadrunners (16-24, 6-7) plated the go-ahead runs. Sean Sutton went 3 for 5 with a solo home run for SU.

Beach volleyball

Washington knocked off Arizona State and host Stanford to advance to the final four at the Pac-12 Championships. With the two victories, both by 4-1 counts, the Huskies (14-12) advance in the contender’s bracket to take on third-seeded California on Saturday. The winner of that match will face the loser between the top two seeds, UCLA and USC, for a spot in the final.

Women’s tennis

Washington State saw its run at the Pac-12 Championships come to an end with a 4-0 semifinal loss to No. 16 Stanford at the Ojai (Calif.) Valley Athletic Club. The loss ends the Cougars’ regular season at 21-7, the most victories in program history.

Men’s basketball

Washington State’s Milan Acquaah announced he will transfer. A freshman guard, Acquaah started nine times for the Cougars and appeared in 30 of 31 games, averaging 4.9 points.

His decision means the Cougars have lost four members of their backcourt this offseason, including point guard Malachi Flynn, reserve guard Jamar Ergas and walk-on guard TJ Mickelson. Leading scorer Robert Franks has already announced for the NBA draft and junior KJ Langston isn’t expected to return.