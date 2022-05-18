The path to the Women’s College World Series starts in Seattle for the Washington softball team.

Again.

For the sixth straight season (not counting 2020 that ended early), the Huskies earned that right by being one of the top 16 seeds in the 64-team tournament. Washington (35-15), ranked No. 10, is the No. 13 seed in the tournament.

The Huskies begin play Friday at 5 p.m. against Lehigh (30-18-1) in the four-team, double-elimination event that ends Sunday. Texas (38-17-1) plays Weber State (38-10) on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Washington coach Heather Tarr said her team is “super excited” to host a regional and was not assuming it would get a top-16 seed — not after last season when the team was the No. 16 seed despite being ranked No. 5.

“When our name was called to host, the whole room jumped for joy,” Tarr said.

This is the 12th time the Huskies have hosted a regional since Tarr became head coach in 2005. The Huskies were 31-0 in home regional games under Tarr ­­until Michigan defeated them last year.

Advertising

The Huskies rebounded with three straight wins, including beating Michigan twice — overcoming a 5-1 deficit in the deciding game — to advance to a Super Regional, where they lost to eventual national champion Oklahoma.

Washington has had an up-and-down season this year. The Huskies lost five straight games in the middle of the season, then won 13 of their next 14 games before losing four of six to end the regular season.

“It’s a completely new season and anything can happen,” Tarr said. ” … I’m super excited about the opportunity to play at home and the opportunity for our program.”

Tarr said the Huskies won’t take anything for granted this weekend, despite the 34-1 record in home regional games in her tenure.

“You can’t take anybody lightly,” Tarr said. “I know we’ve made it look easy … but they are not walks in the park, even if you go 3-0 (in winning the regional). They are stressful.”

Leading the Huskies into the regional is senior shortstop Baylee Klingler, who was named Pac-12 player of the year after leading the conference in batting average (. 433), home runs (22) and runs batted in.

Advertising

Heading the pitching staff is fifth-year senior Gabbie Plain, a two-time first-team All-American, who was 18-6 with a 2.02 ERA this season. Fifth-year senior Pat Moore (5-3, 3.30) and junior Kelley Lynch (7-4, 3.73) are also likely to pitch in the regional.

“This team has every reason to believe in itself,” Tarr said.

Senior outfielder Madison Huskey said the Huskies “haven’t scratched the surface of how good we can play.”

Tarr agreed.

“I don’t think we’ve played our best game yet,” she said “And for that, I am very excited to see what this (postseason) brings us. … I am excited to see how well we can play and how good we can get.”