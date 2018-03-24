For the second day in a row, the top-ranked Washington softball team won in dramatic fashion, beating No. 9 Arizona 4-3 in eight innings Saturday at Husky Softball Stadium.

Taryn Atlee doubled off the wall to score Emma Helm from first base in the walkoff win for Washington (31-2, 3-2 Pac-12).

Gabbie Plain made the start for Washington and allowed only one hit in the first four innings.

Taran Alvelo (15-1) earned her 15th win of the season with two near-perfect innings of relief, allowing one base runner via walk and striking out four.

In the first inning, Taylor Van Zee tripled and scored on Kirstyn Thomas’ single. Julia DePonte drove in Sis Bates for a 2-0 UW lead.

Jessie Harper hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning for a 3-2 Arizona lead.

UA (24-5, 3-2) sent ace Taylor McQuillin (16-3) into the circle for the bottom of the sixth inning but she was greeted by Helm’s homer to tie the game.

Helm walked in the eighth inning to set up Atlee.

Baseball

Top-ranked Oregon State routed Washington 16-1 in the first game of a doubleheader at Goss Stadium in Corvallis.

The Beavers (19-1, 4-0 Pac-12) scored in each of the first seven innings and got solid pitching from ace Luke Heimlich (5-0) to win their sixth straight game. Every hitter in the Beavers’ order had at least one hit by the fourth inning, and they finished with 21. Kyle Nobach from Marysville went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and four runs batted in.

The Huskies (10-9, 3-1) managed just five hits.

Heimlich, from Puyallup, went 71/3 innings, giving up four hits, one run and striking out 13 while not walking a batter.

• Gonzaga salvaged a win in the series with a 4-3 victory over host Brigham Young (12-10, 2-4). Starter Mac Lardner put the Zags (12-10, 3-3) in position to win, giving up one unearned run on two hits with six strikeouts and four walks in six innings. Casey Legumina pitched the final three innings to get the win. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits with four strikeouts and zero walks. Brendan McClary had two hits and scored two runs for Gonzaga.

Women’s golf

Washington was in second place heading into Sunday’s final round at the PING/ASU Invitational in Tempe, Ariz., after carding a 1-over 289. Overall, the Huskies are 4-under 572, which is three strokes off the lead held by Oklahoma State (7-under 569).

Wenyung Keh was tied for second thanks to her round of 5-under 67, which tied the lowest round of the tournament in the 81-player field. Keh was one stroke off the lead at 4-under 140. Rino Sasaki (70) and Sarah Rhee (73) were tied for sixth at 3-under 141.

Women’s tennis

Host USC secured a 4-3 victory over Washington. The match came down to court one, with Stacey Fung losing 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 to Gabby Smith. The Huskies (10-7, 0-2 Pac-12) won the doubles point over USC (9-5, 2-2) and got singles victories from Vanessa Wong and Kenadi Hance.

• Washington State (17-2, 2-1) suffered just its second loss of the season and its first in Pac-12 play as it fell 4-0 at No. 13 UCLA.

Women’s rowing

Washington State saw its four crews advance to the grand final in each of their respective races at the San Diego Crew Classic on Mission Bay. WSU’s varsity eight (6:34.521) finished second to USC (6:28.784). Third-place British Columbia also qualified for the grand final, as did the top three finishers in the other heat: Texas, Wisconsin and UCLA.

• Seattle Pacific’s varsity eight placed third in its heat to earn a berth into the Division II grand final in San Diego. The Falcons finished in 7:21.13.