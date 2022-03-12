Baylee Klingler hit three home runs and drove in six runs to help No. 5 Washington to a 15-2 softball victory in five innings over Northern Colorado in Fort Collins. The Huskies defeated host Colorado State 6-3 later Saturday.

The Huskies had nine home runs and collected 19 extra-base hits.

Klingler was 4 for 4, also hitting a double, and scored four runs for the Huskies (18-5).

Against Colorado State, Gabbie Plain (9-2) struck out a season-high 14 and allowed six hits. Rylee Holtorf hit a three-run homer and Madison Huskey had two doubles.

Other softball

• Seattle U beat DePaul 3-1 in the first game then won 4-3 against host Montana. The Redhawks (14-10) have won three in a row.

Baseball

• UW split a doubleheader at Utah, winning 6-3 in 10 innings and losing 7-6.

In the opener, the Huskies (9-6) scored three runs in the 10th inning to snap a 3-all tie.

In the second game, Michael Snyder doubled and drove in three runs.

• Seattle U defeated host New Mexico State 4-3 to win the series.

In the top of the ninth inning, the Redhawks (4-8) drew three walks to load the bases with two outs. Kyle Sherick then reached on an error, allowing Shane Jamison to score the go-ahead run.

• Oregon State (11-1, 2-0 Pac-12) earned a 5-1 victory at Washington State. Collin Montez homered for WSU (7-7, 0-2).

Women’s golf

• The Seattle U women finished second at the Lady Thunderbird Invitational in St. George, Utah, with a 26-over 890, one stroke behind Arkansas State. Rivekka Jumagulova and Keisha Lugito tied for fifth at 5-over 221. Shayna Lu was ninth (+7, 223).

Notes

• The Houston SaberCats (3-3) defeated the visiting Seattle Seawolves (3-3) 21-19 in a Major League Rugby match.

• Jackson Berezowski scored the go-ahead goal, and the Everett Silvertips defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-3 in WHL play at accesso Sho­Ware Center in Kent.

• Washington State senior Taylor McCoy capped her career with a school record and a CSCAA NIC title in the 200 back in Elkhart, Indiana, finishing in 1:55.86.

• Colton Johnsen of Washington State was 14th in the men’s 3,000 meters in 8:05.62 at the NCAA indoor track championships in Birmingham, Alabama.

• The Seattle U men’s tennis team lost 4-3 to UNLV.

• UW split beach volleyball matches in California, downing San Jose State 3-2 and losing to Cal Poly 4-1.