The sixth-ranked Washington softball team secured a pair of wins, improving to 9-0, Saturday at the ST. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational in Florida.

In both games, the sixth-ranked Huskies waited until the late innings to score the key runs.

Against Texas Tech, Baylee Klingler hit her fifth homer, a solo shot in the sixth inning, to give the Huskies a 1-0 win. Gabbie Plain got the win with seven shutout innings. She scattered seven hits, walked two and struck out nine.

In the second game against No. 7 Oklahoma State, Klinger singled in the winning run in the top of the seventh inning as the Huskies won 7-6. Madison Huskey’s two-run homer tied the game earlier in the inning. Klinger was 4 for 5 with a pair of doubles vs. OSU.

Washington wraps up play in Florida on Sunday vs. No. 15 Clemson at 7 a.m. on ESPNU.

Men’s basketball

• Divant’e Moffitt scored 20 points, but Seattle Pacific (14-10, 7-6 GNAC) lost to visiting Western Washington 79-78 as Lucas Holden made a three-pointer from the right corner with 2.3 seconds left.

• Angelo Allegri scored a career-high 23 points as Eastern Washington (14-13, 8-8 Big Sky) saw its three-game losing streak end to Idaho (8-18, 5-11) in Moscow.

Women’s basketball

• Ashley Alter scored 15 off the bench, but Seattle Pacific (10-15, 6-9 GNAC), which was down 10 in the third quarter, couldn’t complete the rally against Montana State Billings (16-9, 10-3), losing 56-53.

• Bree Calhoun had 17 points and seven assists, but Seattle U (97-17, 4-11 WAC) lost at California Baptist 83-73. Caitlyn Harper had 27 points and nine rebounds for the Lancers (19-6 10-4).

• Jacinta Buckley had 13 points and 12 rebounds, but Eastern Washington (7-18, 5-11 Big Sky) lost to Idaho in Moscow 79-72.

Baseball

• A.J. Guerrero’s two-run double in the ninth inning lifted Washington to a 4-3 win at Cal Poly, moving the Huskies to 2-0.

• Everett Lau hit a walk-off grand slam as UC San Diego rallied past visiting SeattleU 5-4. Ryan Ball was 3 for 3 with a triple and an RBI for the Redhawks (0-2).

Tennis

• Washington fell to 0-2 at the ITA National Team Indoor Championship held at the Nordstrom Tennis Center, falling to Georgia 4-3. UW plays Virginia on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

• The WSU women lost to San Diego 4-1.

More softball

• Seattle U (6-2) split its two games at the Stanford tournament. The Redhawks lost to BYU 5-2 as they were limited to four hits. Seattle beat San Jose State 2-1 as Stephanie Madrigal gave up a run on eight hits.

Hockey

• Olen Zellweger had two assists as the Everett Silvertips beat the visiting Victoria Royals 3-1.

• Reid Schaefer scored twice and Kevin Korchinski had three assists as the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds beat the Portland Winterhawks 5-1.

Gymnastics

• Washington lost to Oklahoma (196.825-198.175) but scored wins against Stanford (196.825-195.450) and Denver (196.825-195.050) at the Metroplex Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.