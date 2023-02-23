Washington softball great Danielle Lawrie will be inducted into the Pac-12 Hall of Honor as part of the Class of 2023, the conference announced Thursday.

Lawrie is part of an all-female class heading into the Hall in recognition of the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

Lawrie was a three-time All-American and two time National Player of the Year who still holds the Pac-12 record for strikeouts (1,860) and wins (136). She led the Huskies the 2009 national championship in a season she went 42-8.

Washington State volleyball great Sarah Silvernail is also part of this class, which will be inducted in Las Vegas on March 3 in a private ceremony in conjuction with the women’s basketball tourney.

Eastern men win Big Sky title

The Eastern Washington men wrapped up the Big Sky Conference regular-season title with an 89-82 win at Weber State, their NCAA Division 1-best 18th consecutive win.

Casey Jones led the Eagles 22-7,16-0 Big Sky) with 25 points. The Wildcats (15-14, 10-6) were led by Dillon Jones with 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Men’s basketball

• Shaw Anderson scored on his own put back with a second remaining as Seattle Pacific closed the game on a 9-1 run to rally past visiting Alaska Anchorage 72-71. Anderson led SPU (16-10, 11-6 GNAC) with 20 points.

Women’s basketball

• Eastern Washington (16-10, 9-7 Big Sky) held visiting Weber State (6-22, 2-14) to 22% shooting and cruised to a 64-31 win.

• Irena Korolenko had 17 points and eight rebounds, but Seattle U (4-21, 4-11 WAC) lost to visiting Utah Tech (17-9, 8-6) in overtime 79-73.

• Natalie Hoff scored 16 points, but Seattle Pacific (13-12, 8-9 GNAC), thanks in part to a 10-0 second-half run by Alaska Anchorage (17-9, 9-8), lost 64-54 as it remains on the bubble for the conference tournament heading into the regular-season finale.

Baseball

• Johnny Tincher went 3 for 5 with a solo home run and a double as Washington (3-2) opened a four-game series at San Jose State (2-2) with a 7-6 win.

Softball

• No. 18 Kentucky (8-1-1) had an eight-run eighth inning to beat No. 8 Washington (10-3) at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California, 11-3. Kinsey Fielder homered in the sixth to tie it up and eventually send it to extra innings.

UW opened the day by beating Bethune Cookman (1-9) in five innings 16-0. Madison Huskey was 1 for 2 with a homer and three RBI.