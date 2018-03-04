The top-ranked Washington softball team (23-0) continued its perfect season with a perfect turn through the Husky Classic thanks to a 4-1 win over Portland State.

Taran Alvelo improved to 11-0 after striking out 11, her 11th double-digit strikeout game in 12 appearances. She gave up a run on three hits over seven innings, walking one.

Julia DePonte hit a solo homer for the Huskies (23-0), who head off for their final nonconference tournament, the Rebel Classic in Las Vegas, which starts Friday.

More softball

• Seattle U (2-15) lost to Southern Utah 6-5 in the Red Desert Classic in St. George, Utah. Sara Dominguez was 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Redhawks.

Hockey

• The Everett Silvertips wrapped a weekend Western Hockey League sweep with a 6-1 win over the host Vancouver Giants. Kevin Davis scored twice for the Tips.

• Kieffer Bellows had a hat trick as the Portland Winterhawks beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-2 in a WHL game in Kent.

Baseball

• Illinois scored four runs in the top of the first inning and cruised to a 7-1 win over Washington at the Dairy Queen Pac-12/Big Ten Baseball Classic in Minneapolis. Mason Cerrillo was 3 for 4 for the Huskies (6-4).

• Seattle U (7-5) beat Notre Dame 11-7 at the Irish Classic in Kissimmee, Fla. Sean Sutton went 2 for 3 with three RBI for the Redhawks.

Gymnastics

• Seattle Pacific had a season-best score with a 193.225 and finished fourth in a quad-meet at San Jose State. McKenna Zimmerman finished fourth in the all-around to lead the Falcons.

• Washington had a season-best 197.075 to beat visiting Southern Utah on Saturday night.