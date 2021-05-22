The Husky softball team is down, but not out.

Michigan put Washington on the brink of elimination from the NCAA tournament Saturday afternoon, getting great pitching and a pair of sixth-inning home runs to defeat the Huskies 2-1 at Husky Softball Stadium.

Washington was 30-0 in regional games at home under coach Heather Tarr before the defeat, and it will need another winning streak to advance to a super regional.

Washington needs to win three consecutive games to advance.

First, the Huskies must win a Saturday night game against the winner of the Seattle University-Portland State game. If they accomplish that, they would need to beat Michigan twice Sunday, starting at 5 p.m.

With the way Washington’s Gabbie Plain and Michigan’s Alex Storako were pitching, it was clear that one timely hit — and just one run — might decide the game. For Michigan, it was two big hits that decided it — back-to-back home runs from Lou Ailan and Taylor Bump with one out in the sixth.

“Two great teams and two great pitchers,” said Michigan coach Carol Hutchins, in her 37th season as the Wolverines coach and the winningest coach in NCAA history.

Plain worked out of trouble in the second inning, allowing a single and a double after getting the first two outs. That put runners on second and third, but they didn’t go any farther as Plain easily handled a grounder back to the mound for the final out.

Plain was in another jam in the fifth, hitting a batter and throwing a wild pitch to put a runner at second base with no outs. After a strikeout and a ground out to third, she once again fielded a comebacker to the mound to strand a base runner at third.

But Plain threw a pitch to Ailan in the top of the sixth inning that she could not escape from. Alian sent the 2-1 pitch well over the wall past left-center field, giving Michigan that elusive run. Seconds later, the Wolverines had another one as Bump hit a ball just over the left-field fence.

“I felt like we were on Gabbie Plain the entire game,” Ailan said, despite the fact her team was scoreless for five innings.

Meanwhile, fifth-ranked Washington (42-12) was having trouble putting any pressure on Storako, with few hard-hit balls until Morganne Flores came up with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The senior catcher crushed a pitch well over the left-field wall for her 11th home run of the season.

Storako settled down from there, finishing off a three-hitter for the Big Ten champion Wolverines (38-6).

“I looked forward and not behind, and focused on my breathing and keeping refreshed for every pitch,” Storako said.

The tactics worked, and because of that, Washington’s road to winning the regional got a lot tougher.