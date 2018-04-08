Taran Alvelo earned her 20th win of the season as the top-ranked Huskies beat Utah 2-1.

Taran Alvelo earned her 20th win of the season as the top-ranked Washington softball team beat Utah 2-1 Sunday for its third consecutive series sweep.

The Huskies (39-2, 10-2 Pac-12) limited the Utes to three hits and five base runners over the three games.

Alvelo, the eighth UW pitcher with multiple 20-win seasons, gave up two hits, no walks and struck out seven. She’s the third pitcher in the nation to reach 20 wins with just one loss.

Noelle Hee’s two-run homer in the fifth inning gave the Huskies all their runs. It was her fifth this season.

Washington is on a nine-game Pac-12 winning streak, its longest since 1997. It had a 17-game streak in 1996.

UW hosts California on Friday. A sweep of the series would give the Huskies a record home streak to start the season. UW is 13-0 at home this season. It started 15-0 at home in 1996.

Cougar fires no-hitter

Senior lefty Scotty Sunitsch threw a no-hitter as Washington State beat Oregon 7-0 in Eugene. It’s the 25th no-hitter in Cougar history.

Sunitsch struck out nine, walked two and hit two and needed 95 pitches.

It was WSU’s first solo nine-inning no-hitter since 1976 when Eric Wilkins no-hit Oregon State.

Football

• Former Washington State offensive lineman Cole Madison met with the Seahawks Saturday, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Golf

• Henry Lee shot a 65, the lowest round for a Husky this year, to take 13th at the Western Intercollegiate in Santa Cruz, Calif. The Huskies finished 12th.

Tennis

• The UW men (11-10, 1-4 Pac-12) lost to Arizona State 4-3.

Beach volleyball

• Washington finished as the runner-up in the Queen’s Cup tournament in Honolulu. The Huskies beat No. 16 Loyola Marymount 4-1 in the semifinals before losing to Hawaii 5-0 in the finals.

Gymnastics

• Washington qualified for the NCAA nationals for the second consecutive year, taking second (196.275) Saturday night at the University Park Regional in State College, Pa. Maya Washington, Zoey Schaefer and Kristyn Hoffa all scored a 9.9 on the floor to help the Huskies win the regional title in the event.

Supercross

• Eli Tomac won the 450 main event at the Supercross race Saturday night at a muddy CenturyLink Field. Tomac held off a late charge from Jason Anderson to win his sixth race of the season.

• In the 250 main event, the race was shortened because of track conditions. Aaron Plessinger led the final from the start for his fourth win of the year.