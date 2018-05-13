The Huskies (44-8) will open against Boise State at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Minnesota meets Texas at 6 p.m. Friday.
For the third year in a row, the fifth-ranked Washington Huskies will play host to the NCAA softball tournament, earning the No. 5 overall seed.
Minnesota and Texas will play in the first game at 6 p.m.
Three games will be played Saturday, with the regional championship determined on Sunday.
The Broncos (40-14) won the Mountain West Conference title.
This will be the sixth straight NCAA tournament for Minnesota (39-15), the Big Ten champion. Texas (32-24) is making its 14th consecutive NCAA appearance.
The Huskies have hosted regionals in eight of the last nine years.
