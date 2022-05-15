The 10th-ranked Washington softball team earned the No. 13 seed in the NCAA softball tournament Sunday.

That put the Huskies in the tournament for the 28th consecutive year, and they will host a regional for the sixth consecutive year.

Washington will face Lehigh on Friday at 5 p.m. (and streamed on ESPN-plus) Texas and Weber State also play in Washington’s regional.

Winning the regional would put Washington into a Super Regional in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on May 26-29 as long as No. 4 Arkansas doesn’t get upset.

UW men, women 2nd at rowing

The Husky men and women took second at the Pac-12 rowing championships in Dexter Lake, Oregon.

The UW men (65 points) won the third varsity eight race, but California (72) won the other four finals and took home the team title for the first time since 2016.

The women’s event came down to the varsity eight final as Stanford (43.5 points) held off UW (41) to end its run of four consecutive titles.

Washington won the second varsity eight race, but finished second to Stanford in the third varsity eight, novice eight and varsity four.

The Washington State women finished sixth.

UW men second at Pac-12 track

The Washington men’s team took second in the Pac-12 track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon, tying for the best finish in program history. The UW women were fifth.

Oregon swept the team titles.

UW had three more individual titles Sunday, giving them five overall.

Joe Waskom (Snoqualmie) and Luke Houser (Woodinville) took 1-2 in the men’s 1,500. Carley Thomas, coming back from a fractured leg in 2020, won the women’s 800, the first Husky to win the event. Cass Elliott (Seattle) won the men’s 400.

• The Washington State men took ninth and the women were 11th.

Micaela De Mello took second in the women’s 100 hurdles in a school-record 13.03 seconds.

Baseball

• Cody Schrier’s RBI single in the ninth inning allowed No. 15 UCLA (33-18,17-10 Pac-12) to walk off with a series sweep of visiting Washington State (23-26,9-1) as the Bruins won the finale 8-7.

• A.J. Guerrero’s two-run home run in the ninth inning capped a four-run inning as visiting Washington (25-24, 15-16 Pac-12) swept USC (24-25, 8-19), winning the finale 8-6.

• Gabe Matthew’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth gave the Tri-City Dust Devils a 1-0 win over the visiting Everett AquaSox, who lost the last five games of the series.

Rugby

• Dan Kriel and Martin Iosrefo scored tries in the second hlaf, but the Seattle Seawolves lost to Rugby New York 30-22 in Hoboken, New Jersey.