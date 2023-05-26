Two big innings, and a brilliant pitching performance has left the Washington softball team one win away from the Women’s College World Series.

Washington scored five runs in fourth inning and three in the fifth, and freshman Ruby Meylan threw a shutout as the Huskies defeated Louisiana 8-0 in their Super Regional opener Friday night at sold-out Husky Softball Stadium, with a capacity of 1,500.

The game ended with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning because of the run-rule.

Washington takes a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three Super Regional and can advance to Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City with a win Saturday against Louisiana. Game time is 4 p.m.

If the Huskies lose Game 2, a deciding Game 3 will be played Sunday at a time to be determined.

Washington reached the Super Regionals when it scored seven runs in the seventh inning to defeat McNeese in the regional final.

The offense did little in the first three innings, and at that point, UW had scored in just one of its previous 19 innings.

Then came the explosion. SilentRain Espinoza drove home the first run of the game on a double to left field. Then came huge hits from players who had struck out in the second inning.

Freshman Sidney Stewart hit a towering homer to left field — her second of the season — to give UW a 3-0 lead.

That was it for Landry. Enter Chloe Riassetto for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Alana Johnson greeted Riasetto with a sharp single and Rylee Holtorf followed with a homer to left-center field — her fourth of the season to give UW a 5-0 lead.

Washington got a two-run single from Johnson in the fifth and Holtorf’s run-scoring single ended the game.

Meylan, who has developed into the top pitcher for the Huskies this season, was coming off a tough performance Sunday, when she allowed six earned runs in four innings.

She rebounded in a way, working her way out of trouble a couple of times. One of those times came in the top of the first inning.

Meylan walked the leadoff hitter, and also hit a batter. But second baseman Baylee Klingler snagged a liner with runners on first and third for the third out, saving a potential run.

Meylan got out of a sticky situation in the fifth inning. She stranded the bases loaded when Karly Heath, the Sun Belt Conference player of the year, flied out to the wall in left field for the third out.

Meylan was particularly impressive in the third inning, striking out the three hitters she faced — the top three in Louisiana’s order.

Washington got the first hit of the game, a two-out single in the bottom of the third inning by Huskey, but she was thrown out trying to stretch it to a double.

Meylan allowed her first hit of the game with two outs in the fourth inning, on a double by Jourdyn Campbell. Left fielder Sami Reynolds made a diving attempt on the line drive, but the ball came out of her mitt when she hit the ground.

After a walk, Meylan struck out pinch-hitter Laney Credeur for the final out in the top of the fourth. Then came the UW explosion.