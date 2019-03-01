The fifth-ranked Washington softball team split a pair of games Friday against ranked teams in Fullerton, Calif.

The Huskies (15-2) beat No. 22 Auburn 8-6 in nine innings before losing to No. 3 Florida 1-0 in eight innings.

In the first game, Sami Reynolds’ run-scoring single in the top of the ninth inning broke a 6-6 tie, and a groundout by Nawai Kaupe brought in an insurance run. Kaija Gibson drove in three runs for the Huskies.

Gabbie Plain worked four innings of one-run ball to start the game, then reentered in the eighth inning and got her sixth win. Taran Alvelo pitched three innings of relief for the Huskies.

The second game was a matchup of elite pitchers. The only run came on a bases-loaded walk in the top of the eighth.

Alvelo set a career high with 15 strikeouts for the Huskies. She allowed four hits and walked three.

Florida (21-2) pitcher Kelly Barnhill allowed only one hit, walked two and struck out 10.

Whitman wins

WALLA WALLA — Joey Hewitt scored 24 points and Jack Stewart had 20 as the Whitman men’s basketball team defeated Texas Lutheran 102-79 in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament.

Whitman (27-1) next plays Pomona-Pitzer.

Junior hockey

Bryce Kindopp and Zack Andrusiak scored third-period goals as the Everett Silvertips beat the Tri-City Americans 2-1 at Angel of the Winds Arena. Dustin Wolf made 21 saves for division-leading Everett (43-14-2-2) and Beck Warm made 60 saves for Tri-City.

• Matthew Wedman scored two goals as the Seattle Thunderbirds beat the host Kamloops Blazers 6-4. Noah Philp had a goal and two assists for the T-birds (25-28-5-2), who hold the second wild-card playoff spot in the Western Conference with a five-point lead over the Blazers.

Baseball

Washington scored six runs in sixth inning and went on to beat Cal Poly 9-3 in the Husky Ballpark opener. The Huskies (5-2) have won four straight games. Joe Wainhouse homered for UW and Nick Kahle and Mason Cerrillo each drove in two runs.

• Seattle University lost 6-5 at Pacific. The Redhawks (3-5) used a five-run fifth to break open a pitchers’ duel. Jake Prizina allowed two hits and one walk in six innings, stretching his scoreless streak to 20 innings to open the season. Justin Mazzone and Jake Taylor drove in two runs each.

• Washington State lost 8-1 at Nevada. The Cougars (3-7) held a 1-0 advantage with two outs in the sixth inning before Nevada (7-2) rallied. WSU was led by catcher Rob Teel’s two-hit game.

Gymnastics

Washington (196.750) was second in a tri-meet at Boise State (197.125). Evanni Roberson won the all-around, the fourth time she has done so this year, setting a career high with a 39.500.

• Kayla Chan of Seattle Pacific set career highs on vault (9.700) and beam (9.700) but the Falcons (192.525) came up short against San Jose State in their home finale in Brougham Pavilion.