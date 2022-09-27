Washington and softball coach Heather Tarr agreed to a four-year contract extension, the school announced Tuesday.

The new deal means Tarr, who is entering her 19th season, will be at the helm of the Huskies through the 2029 season.

“The University of Washington has been my home for a long time now, and I am so proud to know that it will continue to be for a while longer,” Tarr said in a statement released. “I appreciate the continued support from Jen Cohen and our athletic department, donors, student-athletes and the alumni who have built this program.”

Tarr, who turns 48 next Wednesday, is a Husky alum (1994-97) who has been a part of the 30-year-old softball program for 24 years as a player or coach.

Since taking over in 2005, Tarr is the winningest head coach in any sport in UW history with a career record of 744-283-1. Her .724 winning percentage is 11th among active Division 1 softball coaches and she’s never had a losing season.

The Huskies have won 50 or more games in five seasons and they’ve been ranked in the NFCA (National Fastpitch Coaches Association) poll for 216 consecutive weeks.

During Tarr’s tenure, Washington has won the 2009 College World Series national championship and two Pac-12 championships while making appearances in 17 NCAA Regionals, 14 Super Regionals and seven College World Series.

“Coach Tarr sets a standard of excellence that we all strive for every day in Husky Athletics,” UW athletic director Jen Cohen said in a statement. “As Washington’s all-time winningest coach, Heather builds winning environments for her student-athletes both on and off the field. I couldn’t be more excited to support her leading Husky Softball for many years to come.”

Under Tarr’s guidance, UW has had 33 All-Americans, including two-time USA Softball Player of the Year Danielle Lawrie, 10 Pac-12 Player of the Year winners and 105 players who have received all-conference recognition.

Additionally, Tarr is the US national team head coach.

Last year, Washington finished 16th in the national ranking at 38-17 and third in the Pac-12 at 14-10. The No. 13 seeded Huskies were eliminated at home following a 2-1 upset defeat to unseeded Texas in the NCAA Regional.

“I can’t wait to see what the future holds for our current team and our athletic department,” Tarr said.