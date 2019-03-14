Washington announced Thursday it had signed softball coach Heather Tarr to a seven-year contract extension, which keeps her on Montlake until 2025.

The school announced it had received a private, anonymous gift to help build a softball performance center.

Tarr is the winningest coach in any sport at UW with 606 wins. She has taken the Huskies to six Women’s College World Series and won it in 2009. The Huskies were second last year.

Under Tarr, UW has been ranked in the top 25 every week since 2008.

The softball center will be adjacent to the softball stadium is scheduled to open in fall of 2020.

Women’s basketball

• UW senior guard Jenna Moser was named to the Pac-12 All-Academic first team, one of five Huskies honored. Moser is a grad student in the Washington Intercollegiate Leadership program and has a GPA of 3.87. She had a 3.60 GPA with her undergrad business degree. Teammates Hannah Johnson, Mai-Loni Henson, Amber Melgoza and Khayla Rooks were honorable mention. Washington State’s Jovana Subasic was a first-teamer with a 3.98 GPA in international business.