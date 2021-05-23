One game was not enough Sunday, and that is just what the Washington softball team was hoping for on a chilly and blustery evening at Husky Softball Stadium.

Needing to beat Michigan to force a second — and deciding — game in the NCAA regional, the Huskies did that with a great pitching performance from Gabbie Plain and some early hitting in a 2-0 victory.

The Huskies (44-12) had little time to relish the victory as the two teams were scheduled to start the second game about a half-hour late.

The winner of the late game will earn a trip to the Super Regional in Norman, Oklahoma, to play the host Oklahoma Sooners, the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament.

The Huskies’ focus was much more on the present Sunday, with their season on the line against the team that beat them 2-1 Saturday.

Plain, one of three finalists for national player of the year, allowed the first hitter she faced — Lexi Blair to hit a single. The Wolverines did not get another hit until Blair singled again with one out in the sixth inning.

Plain walked the next hitter after Blair’s second hit, putting runners on first and second with one out, but worked out of trouble by getting the next two hitters to ground out.

Michigan starter Meghan Beaubien threw a no-hitter in the Wolverines’ 2-0 win over Seattle U on Friday, but it took the Huskies just three batters to get their hit — and it was a big one.

UW catcher Morganne Flores crushed a ball into the swirling wind — gusts up to 25 mph — and it cleared the fence in center field to give the Huskies the early lead.

The Huskies added another run in the second inning. Sarah Willis reached base on an error by the second baseman, and scored on a double by Jadelyn Allchin. Willis was tagged by Michigan catcher Hannah Carson and originally called out, but the call was reversed when it was ruled Carson obstructed Willis from getting home.

The two runs of support were one more than Plain received Saturday, and the All-American from Australia made them stand up. She improve to 31-3, allowing two hit, three walks and striking out eight.

Beaubien pitched well for Michigan (38-7), allowing just one earned run, but it wasn’t good enough on a night when Plain threw her 13th shutout of the season.